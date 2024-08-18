'Been there, done that.' The one thing you won't see Asher Keddie wearing at the 2024 Logie Awards.

As the 2024 Logie Awards kick off tonight, all eyes are on Asher Keddie, who is not only nominated for yet another Gold Logie nominee, but has revealed she'll be embracing comfort over convention on the red carpet this year.

"I'm done with wearing very high heels all day," Keddie said in an interview with Stellar Magazine on August 17.

Reflecting on her days filming Offspring to her current role in the Mamamia-inspired Strife, she added, "I don't know how I did it for all those years. That's why I chose plenty of fabulous sneakers for playing Evelyn in Strife. It’s much easier."

Video via Stan.

At 50, Keddie's kicking off her heels and red carpet conventions.

"I mean, I'm not going to sit there in a corset anymore," she said. "Been there, done that."

"If you feel fabulous, you will generally look pretty good," Keddie added.

As TV's big night looms, which will be hosted by Sam Pang once again, Keddie's all about the celebration — just not the stress.