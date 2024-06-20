In 2022, Ash Barty sensationally quit tennis. Now she's heading back to the court.

Ash Barty has been a force to be reckoned with ever since she first picked up a tennis racket.

Despite rising to the rank of women's world number one and winning Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open, the local sporting hero retired at the peak of her game.

Two years on, it seems that Barty is not quite ready to give up her tennis whites.

The retired star will be back on the grass courts at Wimbledon for the first time since her 2021 win in an invitational doubles match.

Barty, who has spent her retirement getting married to the love of her life Garry Kissick and welcoming her first baby Hayden, will play in the exhibition match on July 9 in London.

The announcement was made through Wimbledon's social media page.