How Ash Barty became the tennis player Australia needed.

Ash Barty has made it through to the Wimbledon women's final — the first Australian woman to do so in 41 years.

Tonight at 11pm AEST, the women's number one will take on Czech star Karolina Pliskova in the hope of securing her second grand slam singles title.

Video via Mamamia.

"I'm incredibly proud of myself and my team and now we get a chance on Saturday to live out a childhood dream," Barty said during the semi-final post-match interview on Friday.

"We laugh every day, we smile every day through sometimes the heartache and the best moments as well," she said.

"I want to share with them and I think, to lighten the mood is the most important thing in my day, coming out here and having fun. Because playing in front of a crowd like this, on a beautiful court, there's absolutely nothing better."