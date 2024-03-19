The partner of Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has died, aged 42.

Aryna Sabalenka's partner Konstantin Koltsov has died at the age of 42.

Koltsov, a former ice hockey player who competed in the NHL for the Pittsburgh Penguins, had been a regular presence supporting Sabalenka at tournaments.

The world No.2 frequently referenced Koltsov on social media in pictures and messages.

The news was announced by the Russian ice hockey team Salavat Yulaev Ufa, where Koltsov had been assistant coach.

It was confirmed by Miami police. Koltsov was in the US city ahead of Sabalenka playing in the Miami Open.

Police said the death was an apparent suicide and no foul play was suspected.

Koltsov represented Belarus at the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics and was also a coach of the national team.

National team coach Dmitry Baskov called Koltsov's death "an irreparable loss."

"Konstantin was one of the undisputable leaders of our team, a talented progressive coach, a bright player," Baskov said in a statement.

"He was an example of sturdiness, hard work, dedication and an idol for many Belarusian boys and his colleagues. It's hard and unfair when such people leave so early."

A statement on Salavat Yulaev Ufa's website said Koltsov "forever wrote himself into the history of our club. Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev and did a great job on the team's coaching staff."