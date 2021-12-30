When Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife, Maria Shriver announced their separation in May 2011, - just months after his eight-year-long run as the governor of California ended - it came as a surprise to many.

On the outside, they were the perfect couple with over 25 years of marriage, four children and a lifetime full of memories.

However, what would be revealed during the media storm that followed was that Schwarzenegger had cheated on his wife, with the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena.

The affair had resulted in a child, named Joseph - who Baena claimed did not realise was Schwarzenegger's son for many years.

This week, after separating over 10 years ago, Shriver and Schwarzenegger finalised their divorce.

Here's a look back at Schwarzenegger's unconventional family life.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's unconventional marriage and divorce.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has had an enviable career, but at times it has been marred by controversy.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver had formed an unlikely relationship after meeting at a charity tennis tournament in 1977. While he was a former Mr Universe champion, Shriver was a TV journalist with relations to the Kennedy family (her mother was Eunice Kennedy, the sister of assassinated US president John F. Kennedy).

After being introduced at the tournament, they dated for nine years before marrying in 1986.

Arnold Schwarzenegger with Maria Shriver Schwarzenegger on their wedding day, standing in front of St. Francis Xaviers Church (1986) Image: Getty.