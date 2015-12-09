Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't give a f*** what you think about climate change.

Arnold Schwarzenegger needs your help to save the world.

No, he’s not casting extras in his next Hollywood blockbuster. He wants to stop climate change. And he’s sick of hearing from people who disagree that it’s a problem.

In a note on Facebook that has since received over 100,000 likes, the former Governor of California and long-time clean energy supporter attempted to shut down disagreement on the notoriously divisive issue.

The note, titled “I don’t give a **** if we agree about climate change” begins:

“I see your questions. Each and every time I post on my Facebook page or tweet about my crusade for a clean energy future, I see them.

“There are always a few of you, asking why we should care about the temperature rising, or questioning the science of climate change.

“I want you to know that I hear you. Even those of you who say renewable energy is a conspiracy. Even those who say climate change is a hoax. Even those of you who use four letter words.

I’ve heard all of your questions, and now I have three questions for you.”

“Let’s put climate change aside for a minute. In fact, let’s assume you’re right.”

Schwarzenegger asks people who don’t believe in climate change to instead focus on pollution.

“First – do you believe it is acceptable that seven million people die every year from pollution? That’s more than murders, suicides, and car accidents – combined,” Schwarzenegger writes.

“Every day, 19,000 people die from pollution from fossil fuels. Do you accept those deaths? Do you accept that children all over the world have to grow up breathing with inhalers?”

The note comes as Beijing was forced to shut down schools and businesses, on red alert for the first time for air pollution, a long-standing problem in the Chinese capital.

See footage of the smog problem:

Schwarzenegger wants business and government to abandon fossil fuels, in favour of renewables.