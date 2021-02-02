"Shocked and heartbroken." Elizabeth Chambers responds to the Armie Hammer allegations.

Warning: This post includes references to graphic sexual violence.

Elizabeth Chambers has responded to the allegations surrounding her former husband, Armie Hammer.

In recent weeks, multiple women have come forward with disturbing allegations against the actor, including claims of inappropriate and nonconsensual behaviour and emotional abuse.

Chambers, who announced her separation from Hammer in July 2020, shared that she was "shocked, heartbroken, and devastated" by the multiple allegations.

How to work out whether or not you're a feminist. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

"For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired," she shared on Instagram.

"Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realise how much I didn’t know," she continued.

"I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."

The television personality added that she wouldn't be commenting further on the allegations.

"My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," she said.

"Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."