Armie Hammer will always be associated with cannibalism. But there's more to the story.

It's undeniable that the name Armie Hammer will probably always be associated with the joke 'wait, isn't that guy a cannibal?'

Back in 2021, the celebrity world spiralled when it came out that the Call Me by Your Name actor had sent graphic text messages to various women admitting to a host of cannibalistic fantasies.

Three years on from the controversy, Hammer has given a rare TV interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

The interview was wide-ranging in its scope of topics but the clip that's gone the most viral across X, Instagram and TikTok has been the moment the divisive British host asked Hammer: "First of all, address that elephant in the room. Are you a cannibal?"

Hammer didn't miss a beat. This isn't just a question he expected to be asked, it's likely a question he wanted to be asked.

"You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten somebody," Hammer smirked back.

Piers went on to question why he had texted 'I'm 100% a cannibal" to another women, persisting "Have you ever eaten human flesh?"

Armie continued to smugly joke that this was "Not a question I thought I'd have to answer, by the way."

In the clip, Hammer goes on to reason why he can't be a cannibal while minimising the violent nature of his texts.

"Different people have different sexual fantasies," Armie admitted before downplaying his cannibalistic messages.

"I don't think that's any different than when someone looks at a baby and goes, 'Oh my God, look at those cute little fat legs, I just want to eat you up'."