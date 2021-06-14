HOROSCOPES: Confusion and mixing business with pleasure. The week ahead according to your star sign.

It’s a big week in terms of how you see your place in the world and how the world sees you! Bulls dragging their professional feet are inspired to step up to an important task. Meeting your responsibilities gains you the respect and recognition you crave, so make your move by Tuesday. Be mindful of how you present yourself - there are more eyes on you than you realise.

Protect your shared possessions and money. This isn’t necessarily a case of someone intending to rip you off, but it might be. Even if your financial partner has no clue, they may be unknowingly creating a loss for you. There’s no need to stress, Gemini. It just means that you have to be on top of things. Mercury’s retrograde suggests you get your facts straight - a false accusation would be disastrous.