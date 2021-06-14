HOROSCOPES: Confusion and mixing business with pleasure. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning June 6. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Mega planets Saturn and Uranus call for a friendship inventory. But as the saying goes, “it’s not you, it’s me”. This time, there’s no blame to dish out. Your besties are not secretly plotting your demise, nor are they throwing shade. You’ve simply outgrown one or two of your crew. The answer is simple; either you stick with the group or seek a new tribe.