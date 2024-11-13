'It's a strange thing.' Everything Ariana Grande has said about her voice changing.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been making waves on social media during their recent Wicked press tour. With their 'method dressing' and adorable interviews, everyone is dying for more details about these two stars.

Amongst all the fashion and behind-the-scenes chatter, another topic of interest has been Grande's voice. In particular, how her voice has changed since she filmed Wicked. And she has been on the receiving end of some intense scrutiny.

During a podcast interview with Podcrushed, there was one particular moment where Grande's voice seemingly changed mid-sentence. It immediately went viral.

Watch Ariana's podcrushed interview. Story continues below.





"Why does she do it," one user commented on a TikTok video of the moment.

"I don't even know what her real voice sounds like anymore," another wrote.

But shortly after, Grande responded to the video and explained the 'voice change' was actually for her vocal health.

"Habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health," Ariana commented, by way of explanation. "I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing I'm doing. I've always done this BYE."