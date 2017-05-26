Ariana Grande mercilessly attacked by trolls following the Manchester bombing.

Social media users have criticised Ariana Grande for postponing her world tour and taking time out to pay “proper respects to those lost” in the terrorist attack at her Manchester concert.

However, the pop star’s fans are rallying around her, launching a successful campaign to help her 2014 song “One Last Time” reach number one on the charts.

The 23-year-old’s tour promoters released a statement on Wednesday saying the Dangerous Woman tour had been suspended “until we can further assess the situation”. Dates in several countries up until June 5 have been cancelled.

“We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you,” the statement read.

The news upset many fans and Twitter users, who labelled the star a “spoiled brat” and urged her to continue the tour and not to “let the terrorists win”.

Grande, who sent a Tweet telling the world she was ‘broken’, returned to her hometown of Boca Raton in Florida on Tuesday. But this also drew criticism from some who said she should have stayed to visit the more than 100 people injured in the bomb blast.

@piersmorgan What do you expect from a pop princess? @ArianaGrande is a spoiled brat. She'll be happy that this has probably boosted her record sales. — Sir Freedom (@FreeSpeech2k17) May 25, 2017

Too bad @ArianaGrande is a spoiled brat. Would love to see her visiting fans at hospital; could be the 1st pop icon to truly condemn terror — Lauren Cooley (@laurenacooley) May 24, 2017

@ArianaGrande Ariana, don't let the terrorists win, get back on tour!!!! — Robert Clark (@groundedusa) May 25, 2017

However, her fans have tweeted their support for the star, using the hashtag #ThisIsNotYourFaultAriana to share their love for the singer.

#ThisIsNotYourFaultAriana The only person who is at fault is the sick bastard who decided to bomb an arena & hurt others — Safna (@aphillester) May 23, 2017

The fans also helped push her hit ‘One More Time’, the last song she sang at Monday night’s concert, to where it currently sits at number one on the UK iTunes music charts.

“Lets get Ariana Grande’s song (One last time) to No1 for 22 weeks..the last song these beautiful kids heard..22 lives,22 weeks #ArianaGrande,” read one Tweet – a message that was replicated by countless other fans.

Twenty-two people were killed by a suicide bomb blast at the end of Grande’s Manchester concert on Monday night. So far eight people have been arrested in relation to the terrorist attack.

If you’d like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.