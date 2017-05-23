news

First pictures of Ariana Grande embracing her boyfriend after Manchester attack released.

Ariana Grande has responded to the fatal bombing at her Manchester concert that has left 22 dead and at least 50 injured.

The pop star expressed her despair on Twitter:

Grande is reportedly in “hysterics” over the incident.

According to TMZshe is “devastated” that young people who came to her concert to have a good time – are now “lying dead and injured” in the arena.

The young singer flew back to her home town in Florida overnight, and was snapped disembarking from the plane.

She was greeted by her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, before she was driven in a private car to her home. Extra police patrols are reportedly on duty to ensure the young singer is safe following the terror attack.

When the explosion went off after @arianagrande concert in @ManchesterArena hope everyone is safe. #Manchester

A post shared by Zach Bruce (@zachwhiteguybruce) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud

The Robert Mueller Report

Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok
ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old pop singer’s next concert is scheduled for Thursday at London’s O2 Arena, but there are reports her tour has been put on hold “indefinitely” because Grande is “in no condition to perform”.

Ariana had just left the stage at the end of her concert when a nail bomb exploded near the front door of the arena – while people were trying to leave the concert.

Rapper BIA, who was one of two support acts at the Manchester concert on Monday night has also shared two tweets about the bombing, writing, “My heart is broken” in the first and, “Praying for everyone tonight please gets [sic] home safe.”

So far it’s been confirmed 22 people have been killed and around 50 others have been injured.

If you’d like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???