Ariana Grande has responded to the fatal bombing at her Manchester concert that has left 22 dead and at least 50 injured.

The pop star expressed her despair on Twitter:

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande is reportedly in “hysterics” over the incident.

According to TMZ, she is “devastated” that young people who came to her concert to have a good time – are now “lying dead and injured” in the arena.

The young singer flew back to her home town in Florida overnight, and was snapped disembarking from the plane.

She was greeted by her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, before she was driven in a private car to her home. Extra police patrols are reportedly on duty to ensure the young singer is safe following the terror attack.