Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Oh dear, there was an editing mistake in last night’s episode of The Bachelor.

Last night’s episode of the Bachelor was suitably full of ~drama~, but aside from the Shannon vs Cat fight, the first consensual single date kiss and Vanessa Sunshine realness, The Daily Mail helpfully pointed out today that there was a ROGUE HUMAN OF THE MALE VARIETY lurking in the bushes.

We are shook.

Remember when Cayla awkwardly asked the Honey Badger for a chat so she could tell him about the snake infestation at Bachelor HQ? In case you don’t, here’s what went down:

Energy healer Cayla was sent home, along with another girl called Kayla (the one who jumped in the pool in episode one for some reason) and another called Christina who we can’t remember at all.

But before Cayla (with a “C” – C for crystals) hopped in the limo to travel back to real life, she pulled the Honey Badger aside for a chat. It was at this point, viewers noticed something odd.

Watch the moment closely below, post continues after video.

“You should know this from the very beginning, Cat and Romy, they aren’t good people and they’re blind siding you,” Cayla told the Honey Badger moments she left the show.

Well, if you look closely, you can see the unknown man scrambling to get out of the shot in the bushes, just behind the Honey Badger’s head.

We feel cheated because we didn’t think men other than Osher and the Honey Badger were even allowed in The Bachelor mansion.

2. Ariana Grande and Katy Perry are having a bit of an Instagram feud over jackets. Yes, jackets.