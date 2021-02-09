The now-deleted Instagram pic that has everyone convinced Locky and Irena are engaged, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The now-deleted Instagram pic that has absolutely everyone convinced Locky and Irena are engaged.

So everyone seems to think Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska are secretly engaged. And we're not going to lie, the Instagram photo is pretty convincing.

Earlier today, the So Dramatic! podcast shared a photo of the couple that Locky originally posted on his Instagram stories.

"So good to be back home with @irena_srbinovska," Locky captioned the photo.

But upon closer inspection, you'll notice that Irena is wearing a ring on her left hand. And not just any ring, a big ol' sparkly one at that.

Making things even more interesting is the fact that Irena has also removed a photo from her Instagram stories. Perhaps she also shared a photo with a certain piece of diamond jewellery. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Image: [email protected]_srbinovska