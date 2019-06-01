Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. It looks like Bachelor in Paradise’s Keira and Jarrod have split up. Again.

Put your pot plants out people, because it looks like Jarrod Woodgate, 33, and Keira Maguire, 33, have broken up once again.

Yep, the only remaining Bachelor in Paradise couple have split. (We think).

What’s our evidence?

Well, we all know that the modern equivalent of a formal breakup statement, is unfollowing your ex on Instagram. And that’s exactly what Keira and Jarrod have done.

AND, importantly, they have not posted a picture of themselves together, doing couple things, in over a month. Which in influencing terms is basically a year.

Fans have noticed their lack of content together, with one posting on one of Keira’s pictures, “Oh man you guys broke up again????”

View this post on Instagram I just ❤️ you so much @jarrodwoodgate #Ifyouleavemeillfindyou ✨✨✨✨✨✨ A post shared by Keira Maguire (@keiramaguire) on Apr 7, 2019 at 4:15pm PDT

This is sad times for the Bachelor world.

The couple met while filming the first season Bachelor in Paradise in Fiji and have remained together since, although did breakup in August last year before getting back together.

At the time, Jarrod told Who Magazine: “Her Instagram following is overwhelming and it was taking over our relationship.”

“She’s purely Instagram-focused and that takes up a lot of time.”

The two are yet to comment publicly, but like we said, unfollowing each other on Instagram is pretty much ’nuff said.