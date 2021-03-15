Exactly what happened after Coco and Cam left MAFS, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Exactly what happened after Coco and Cam left MAFS.

Well.

Sunday night's Married at First Sight commitment ceremony was a lot.

And to top it all off, after a steamy make out sesh between Coco Stedman and Cameron Dunne, the pair both left the experiment. Like, for good.

We gotta say, we were a little upset by the fact they didn't re-enter as a couple, but nonetheless, the pair would be pursuing a relationship "on the outside".

... Or would they?

Well, according to The Wash, things fizzled out very quickly between the pair when they left filming back in October.

"There wasn’t really anything between them after leaving the experiment," a MAFS source said.

"Coco was hopeful but he pretty much ended up ghosting her. After leaving the experiment he returned to Melbourne and then moved to the Gold Coast, she went back to her home in South Sydney and they’d call each other – but the communication started to fizzle out on his end."

"When he would call her, he’d apparently just talk about his edit on the show, paranoid how he’d be perceived, rather than pursuing anything with Coco. Pretty sad really."

