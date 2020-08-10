Conor and Mary believe Ciarran and Renee could be back together, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "I'll put a bet down." Conor and Mary believe Ciarran and Renee could be back together.

During last night's Bachelor in Paradise finale actual angels Conor and Mary "committed" to each other and said the 'L' word.

They are the wholesome content we all desperately needed to see this year.

They're now living together in Hobart, far away from the drama and gossip that surrounded them in Paradise.

While talking to Conor and Mary on Tuesday morning after the finale, we asked them about a little theory we have that Ciarran and Renee may have gotten back together post Paradise.

"They've been through so much. Obviously they would care for each other because they've been in a relationship for years," Mary told Mamamia.

"I wouldn't rule it out. I wouldn't say it's impossible," she added.

"I reckon it will happen. I'll put a bet down," Conor interjected. "You can't rule anything out at this stage."

Interesting.

During the finale, we learnt that Ciarran and Kiki left Paradise together - before the commitment ceremonies - and were determined to make it work in the outside world.