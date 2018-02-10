Behold: The quintessential red flag that you're raising a bogan baby.

Chances are photos of you wearing a baby headband exist in this world.

We’re sure, like ours, the good old family albums that are trotted out whenever your mum has the chance are chock full of headband-y photos.

There’s no doubt the hair (or in a baby’s case, head) accessory is popular, but is it actually an indicator of a certain type of person?

One mum has asked just that, posting a plea for backup on Mumsnet when her husband oh so rudely told her the cute headband she’d put on their daughter’s head was in fact very bogan.

“Please settle an argument for me. Are headbands on baby girls chavvy? [My husband] was outraged I put one on [our daughter] and said they’re chavvy. I don’t think they are!,” she wrote on the mothers forum, clearly looking for reassurance that baby headbands are adorable.

*If you’re not well-versed in British slang, a chav is the English equivalent of an Aussie bogan.

Sadly, she did not get the response she was after. Because pretty much all of the respondents deemed headbands to be about as bogan as it gets.