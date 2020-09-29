This post deals with extreme violence and might be triggering for some readers.

Cowering in the bathroom of her family's Queensland home on a Monday night in November 2016, April Wilmot was certain she was about to die.

She was with her mother, her brother, and her brother's girlfriend, and she had known this day was coming. She just didn't know how it would happen. She'd also hoped it wouldn't involve her family, when her time eventually ran out.

They'd made a habit of parking one family car tail-first into the garage so they could have an easy escape.

They'd often sleep in the lounge room, the most central part of the house, so they could hear any movement or noises that might alert them to the imminent threat that awaited.

April had only been with Neil De Graaf on and off for a year before their breakup. A year later, the family still lived in fear and April and her mum had even discussed fleeing overseas to escape what they felt was an inevitable attack on their lives.

That's how April, then 23, her mother, brother Shannon, 18, and his girlfriend Casey, 18, found themselves hiding in a bathroom, after the 37-year-old crashed his car into their Ipswich home.

They had been relaxing for the evening when they heard a sudden bang.

They listened on, hysterical, as he broke into the downstairs door with a shovel he'd found in the garden.

"I was so terrified. I can't actually explain the feeling of knowing you're about to die, it just hasn't come yet. The feeling of knowing it's coming in a couple of seconds, you just don't know how it's going to happen," April told Mamamia.

It's the first time she's felt ready to speak about the event that upended her family's life, joining other Australians who have 'cheated death' on SBS's Insight on Tuesday night.

"When my mum had her back against the bathroom door, and he was trying to kick it in, I was expecting at any moment that an axe would go through my mum's back. I was thinking weapons, not fire. So when the clear liquid was pooling underneath the door, following the grout lines into the bathroom, I had a second where I looked at it quite confused. But I didn't have much more time to think about it before the bathroom door was in flames," said April.