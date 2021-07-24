It seems crazy to me that in today’s world pregnancy discrimination exists.

That a young professional woman should be subjected to verbal abuse, slamming doors and silent treatment at work because of her personal choices.

But it happened to me. Here's my story...

Side note: Be a good mum. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

About two years ago there were movements in my team at work.

A senior colleague of mine had been promoted, and the drama around who would be his replacement had commenced.

My boss and line manager both approached me and asked me to apply for his position.

I was torn. I was about to begin treatment to try for a second baby. Did I go after the promotion and put off my dream of a second baby for a few more years? Or did I stay in my current role and start the treatment as planned?

I was open about my situation with both my boss and line manager. Their response was surprising. They both still wanted me to apply.

My line manager said that being pregnant was no reason to not apply for a job; that I was more than capable of doing the job and doing it well.

"Don’t let your self-doubt stop you!" he said. "Plus, you don’t know when the treatment will be successful, you can’t put your life and career on hold."

I couldn't believe how progressive my workplace was! I was genuinely impressed by the level of support I was getting from two senior male colleagues.

I spoke to my loved ones who all encouraged me to apply even though within a matter of weeks I could be pregnant.

I bit the bullet and submitted my application. Within days I had an interview. The interview went well, but I was not offered the permanent position.

I was told that the other applicants had more experience than me. I was disappointed and part of me wondered if my possible pregnancy was a deciding factor.

On the upside my treatment soon worked, and I fell pregnant.