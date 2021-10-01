Considering buying a smartwatch? Here are the best options, and the pros and cons of each.

If you're reading this, I'm going to assume you're on the fence about buying a smartwatch. Oh hi, me too!

Almost everyone I work with has bought one (my colleague Jessie Stephens even wrote about it) and I love checking my daily step count on my phone, so it makes sense I get something that tracks it constantly. But I haven't bought one yet.

With so many options to choose from (even within one brand), it's hard to know what makes them all different and why some are better are than others.

So, I've done some research. Below I've compiled a list of the top smartwatches to purchase in Australia and included details about each, including the price and the pros and cons, so you can make an informed decision before splurging.

Before we get into it, here are some fictional characters who would OWN the pandemic. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

The best smartwatches to purchase in Australia.

Apple Watch SE, from $429.

Image: Apple and Mamamia.