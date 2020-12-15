ROADTEST: We tried 2 techy new ways to get fit from home. Here’s how we went.

In Mamamia’s Roadtest series, real women roadtest the latest trends, treatments and techniques you need to know about - and share their honest thoughts. If it's out there, you can bet we've tried it. This week, two Mamamia editors trial the latest smart fitness options. Executive Editor Leigh Campbell signs up for Apple Fitness+, while Lifestyle Editor Tamara Davis straps on the Fitbit Versa 3.

"I really need to get my butt into gear": Leigh roadtests Apple Fitness +.

There used to be a time when I would jump (literally) at the chance to try anything new in the fitness world. When KX Pilates first opened in Sydney I was in one of the very first classes. Remember the time when acrobatics was something people did for exercise? I was all over that.

Then 2020 happened and I also juggle a toddler (not literally) and work and general life and well, I’m basically a pro at making up reasons why I can’t fit in exercise these days.

So when Apple asked me if I wanted a sneak preview of their new ‘Fitness +’ offering I said ‘yes’ with about as much enthusiasm as a dog on the way to the vet to get desexed.

But I said yes for two reasons. Because I really need to get my butt into gear and move my body more for my mental health after such a stressful year. And secondly, because I assumed Fitness + was just some software update whereby instructions of how far to jog or how many squats to do would show up on my Apple Watch.

(Side note: my Apple Watch has been the most surprising MVP of motherhood - parents never have enough hands so the Watch lets me leave my phone in my bag/kitchen for hours but I still get important calls and notifications on my wrist).

ANYWAY. Let me try to explain to you what Fitness + really is.

Have you ever been like, “I really feel like doing some deep stretching but I hate that Enya crap they play at yoga studios and I’ve only got 10 minutes spare… so bugger it, I’ll just scroll Instagram instead”?

Or said to yourself, “I love going on the rower at the gym but it’s a bit lonely, I wish rowing was a group thing.”

Or even “does my dorky uncoordinated dancing count as exercise?”

Then I reckon you’ll like Fitness +. Basically Apple have got a huge bunch of qualified fitness professionals (as opposed to random fitspo accounts on Instagram) to create an eye-watering amount of workout options so that there is literally something everybody would enjoy. They create lots of new workouts every week so it’s not just the one library of clips.