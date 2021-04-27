'Sorry I thought co-sleeping made you weak.' An apology to mums, now I am one.

Dear Mama,

I’m sorry I rolled my eyes at you in Coles when you gave your screaming toddler your phone so that you could keep shopping. I now know you were frantically trying to ensure your two other children wouldn’t go hungry, in the five spare minutes you had that day.

I’m sorry I stopped speaking to you after you didn’t come to my 30th birthday party, three weeks after giving birth to your first baby. I now know you were nursing a colicky baby in an effort to silence its three hours and 57 minutes of screaming.

I’m sorry I muttered, “f**king negligent,” under my breath when I saw you hand your child a chip from McDonalds at the RCH. I now know they had had surgery two days prior, they weren’t keeping anything down and you were worried out of your mind.

I’m sorry I gossiped about you to my personal trainer when you came for lunch in your maternity leggings, nine weeks after having a baby. I now know that, well, you’d just had a baby.

I’m sorry I laughed out loud when you told me that you’d had sex twice in the last year. I now know that you had three kids under five, including a four-month-old, and an episiotomy that got infected which led you to fear sex. Because it hurt. A lot.

I’m sorry I turned around and glared at you when your child kicked the back of my plane seat and you did nothing to stop them. I now know that you were travelling alone, 11 hours into a 13-hour flight with a toddler who hadn’t slept.

I’m sorry I felt let down when you left our dinner date at 9pm. I now know the chaos of the next day’s morning routine was already exhausting you.

I’m sorry I thought that you were irresponsible for drinking wine while breastfeeding when we last caught up for lunch. I now know that you were trying to manage your crippling post-natal anxiety, whilst also trying to maintain some sort of a ‘normal’ social facade.

I’m sorry that my first thought when you told me you were co-sleeping was that you were weak. I now know that you were doing the only thing that you could to give yourself, your family and your baby some rest.