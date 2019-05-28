Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Rejected, shutdown or a failure.” The Bachelor’s Apollo Jackson on the dark side of reality TV fame.

Former Bachelorette star Apollo Jackson has opened up about his struggles following his time on the TV show.

The 26-year-old, who appeared in Sophie Monk’s season of The Bachelorette and the first season of Bachelor in Paradise, admitted that he struggled to find work in the months following the reality TV stint.

“It’s been a crappy few months for me, entertainment has it ups and downs. The last few months have challenged me intensely,” the magician wrote on Instagram.

“Work’s dried up, I’d had just two paying gigs this year, my phone, subscriptions both entertainment and work cut off for the last few months, my stage show I worked my ass off for six months only sold 11 tickets so I had to cancel it,” he continued.

Apollo also explained that finding work became even harder when he tore ligaments in both of his arms and suffered a broken tooth that he couldn’t even afford to fix.

“I’ve worked my butt off developing new skills and chasing work, applying for jobs that I had no luck getting,” he explained.

“Everything I’d been working on for eight months had been rejected, shut down or a failure.”

