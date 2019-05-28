Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Rejected, shutdown or a failure.” The Bachelor’s Apollo Jackson on the dark side of reality TV fame.
Former Bachelorette star Apollo Jackson has opened up about his struggles following his time on the TV show.
The 26-year-old, who appeared in Sophie Monk’s season of The Bachelorette and the first season of Bachelor in Paradise, admitted that he struggled to find work in the months following the reality TV stint.
“It’s been a crappy few months for me, entertainment has it ups and downs. The last few months have challenged me intensely,” the magician wrote on Instagram.
I found this post from an interview I did with @thethinkergirls last year and it reminded me there is a big picture, way bigger than what we are focusing on at the moment. It’s been a crappy few months for me, entertainment has its ups and downs, I’ve had some amazing ups but, The last few months have challenged me intensely, works dried up, I’d had just 2 paying gigs this year, my phone, subscriptions both entertainment and work cut off for the last few months, my stage show I worked my ass off for 6 months on only sold 11 tickets so I had to cancel it, training for my first mma fight I tore the ligaments in both arms and ruptured one of the tendons, unable to afford a dentist a nerve exposed broken tooth has made me unable to sleep most nights while I’ve worked my butt off developing new skills and chasing work, applying for jobs that I had no luck getting, Everything I’d been working on for 8+ months had been rejected, shut down or a failure.. Everyone gets a pile up of crappy times, they can take a toll you mentally. But during this time I’ve met people I otherwise wouldn’t have, discovered and developed skills I never would have, gained a network of friends and support I never would have, learnt a new level of resourcefulness, built some epic things with some extraordinary people and realised that what I’m going through isn’t really that bad.. If you’re struggling with something it’s ok to talk about how your feeling with your mates and family we all have struggles. Im excited for whatever lies around the corner and determined as ever, watch this space!
“Work’s dried up, I’d had just two paying gigs this year, my phone, subscriptions both entertainment and work cut off for the last few months, my stage show I worked my ass off for six months only sold 11 tickets so I had to cancel it,” he continued.
Apollo also explained that finding work became even harder when he tore ligaments in both of his arms and suffered a broken tooth that he couldn’t even afford to fix.
“I’ve worked my butt off developing new skills and chasing work, applying for jobs that I had no luck getting,” he explained.
“Everything I’d been working on for eight months had been rejected, shut down or a failure.”