MasterChef's Hayden Quinn on how to bake the perfect chewy or crunchy ANZAC biscuits.

It's the ultimate ANZAC biscuit debate. Do you like yours chewy... or crunchy?

We asked MasterChef: Back To Win contestant and renowned chef Hayden Quinn to share his ultimate ANZAC biscuit recipe — including how to make them chewy or crunchy.

Plus, the Uncle Tobys ambassador shares his top ANZAC biscuit baking hacks.

Hayden Quinn's go-to ANZAC biscuit recipe.

Makes: 15 biscuits

Prep: 20 mins

Cook: 12 mins

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups of plain flour, sifted

1 cup rolled oats

½ cup caster sugar

¾ cup desiccated coconut

150g unsalted butter, chopped

2 tablespoons golden syrup

1½ tablespoons boiling water

½ teaspoon bicarb soda

Method

1. Preheat oven to 170°C.

2. Place the flour, oats, sugar and coconut in a large bowl and stir to combine.

3. In a small saucepan, place the golden syrup and butter and stir over low heat until the butter has fully melted.

4. Mix the bicarb soda with 1½ tablespoons of boiling water and add to the golden syrup mixture. (It will bubble whilst you are stirring the ingredients together, so remove it from the heat.)

5. Pour the mixture into the dry ingredients and mix until fully combined.

6. Roll tablespoonfuls of mixture into balls and place on baking trays lined with non-stick baking paper, pressing down on the tops to flatten slightly.

7. Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown.

