We need to dissect the trailer for Anyone But You, the new rom-com that launched a conspiracy.

It's one of the most controversial movies of the year but this has nothing to do with the film itself.

And at long last, Anyone But You has a trailer.

For the initiated, the rom-com became the target of public debate earlier this year due to its two stars — Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell — getting a little two flirty while filming a movie literally about two people getting a little too flirty.

And to make the story even more delicious, Anyone But You was filmed in Australia with Sweeney and Powell spotted in locations across Sydney in March and April this year.

So what is this godforsaken film even about? Our flirty stars play Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), two people who had an initial attraction until “something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold.”

But then the feuding pair end up in Australia at a destination wedding where they agree to pretend to be a couple... for some reason.

Whatever their motivation might be, hopes are high for this movie as it's in the hilarious hands of Easy A director Will Gluck. The movie also stars rom-com king Dermot Mulroney, Australia's own Rachel Griffiths and Barbie's Alexandra Shipp.

