'I have an autoimmune disease. And I just had to break up with my unvaccinated best friend.'

"A whole host of reasons," she said. "Firstly, there are no fertility studies on the effects of the vaccine in years to come."

"The vaccine doesn’t stop you from getting COVID, anyway."

"All the hospitalised patients have the vaccine anyway, so what’s the point?"

"The doctors can only tell you what the government tells them, they can’t give you an opinion."

My personal favourite though, was: "At this stage I feel like I am healthy enough and my immune system could recover from covid."

It was like a kick in the guts.

I felt nauseous, my cheeks burned and my eyes filled with tears.

You see, I am immuno-suppressed and have an auto-immune disease, so my immune system could not handle COVID.

I am, thankfully, also fully vaccinated, which greatly reduces my risk (which my specialist likened to that of an 85-year-old - I am decades younger than that.)

Hearing those words come out of one of my best friend’s mouth after 15 years of friendship... Well, it broke my little heart in two.



We went back and forth, but anti-vaxxers come prepared - ill-informed, I would argue - but prepared. We went through every this vs that, never raising our voices, but I could feel her digging her heels in and sticking to her words and beliefs with every passing minute.

I finally mustered the courage to tell her that if I indeed make it to NSW to see my family and friends for Christmas, I wouldn’t be seeing her. It’s not just me I was worried about, my mother is also in the early stages of emphysema. It just wouldn’t be safe for me to be hanging around unvaccinated people and bringing that risk home.



“Are you saying you don’t want to be friends?”

“Of course, I’m not saying that,” I said.

“But you only want to be friends from a distance then? You know we’re not the only ones not getting vaccinated.”

She said it as if though it was strength in numbers game and that if I knew just how many of our friends in NSW were anti-vaxx too, I would fold to peer pressure.

And on we went. Her main driving argument was that she respected my decision to get the vaccine and if she were me, she would have too, but she doesn’t need to do that to her body because she’s healthy, and it’s a choice which should also be respected.