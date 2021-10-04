'I have an autoimmune disease. And I just had to break up with my unvaccinated best friend.'

Yesterday I had a difficult conversation with one of my oldest and best friends.
I had been playing phone tag with her for two weeks, consciously screening her calls as the number flashed up every Saturday.
I’d always follow it up with a, “sorry, just missed you” and pray she wouldn’t answer my call back an hour later. I knew what the conversation we were going to have would sound like.
I’d already spoken to our other best friend about her views on the COVID-19 vaccines - she was incredibly against it.
Watch How to talk to anti-vaxxers. Post continues after video.
I eventually caved though. I missed talking and laughing with my best friend. Our semi-regular phone calls through our inter-state friendship the past four years, and more recently during lockdown, have always been the highlight of my week.
Having known each other for over 15 years, it was never awkward or forced; it was familiar, funny, and close - something I’d needed while trying to establish new friendship roots in Victoria.
So I tried my luck again, and this time she answered.
The conversation that followed ebbed and flowed, and we talked through our life updates, mental health state, family check-ins, our anger and frustration at restrictions set by each state government. I knew a mention of COVID vaccinations had to be just around the corner.
Around the 40-minute mark, when discussing the roadmap for NSW and VIC to more vaccinated freedoms, it finally came up… She talked of not having any intention of getting the vaccine. Something I already knew, but I feigned surprise. Politely, I asked: "Do you mind telling me why?".
Top Comments