FACT CHECK: A breakdown of every claim made in the anti same-sex marriage ad.

On Tuesday evening the first anti same-sex-marriage ad from the ‘No’ campaign was aired on national television. In the 30-second-long commercial, three women spoke about their concerns with how the Australian school system could change if marriage equality is legalised.

Here, we break down and fact-check the claims that were made in the commercial.

"School told my son he could wear a dress if he felt like it."

The first concern raised in the anti same-sex marriage ad comes from Victorian mother Cella White, who says that Australian schools are now relaxing their dress codes and allowing boys to wear skirts and dresses - traditionally seen as girl's clothing - should they wish to.

This claim was also raised by White in 2016 when she appeared on ABC's Q&A program and said she had since removed her son from the school in question. The school, however, adamantly denies that any message of that kind was ever relayed to students.

Given that school uniform regulations and dress codes are set by school councils, not state or federal governments, this claim from White could well be true, however, what is not noted is that parents are entitled to petition decisions made by the school council.

No issue was raised in the ad about girls wearing pants and shorts - traditionally seen as boy's clothing.