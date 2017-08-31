1. Mum’s claim in anti-marriage equality ad labelled “false” by son’s school principal.

A mother's claim that her son was told he could wear a dress to school, as aired in an anti-same sex marriage advertisement, is false, a Melbourne principal says.

Cella White, whose son goes to Frankston High School, appears in the Coalition for Marriage's television commercial saying "the school told my son he could wear a dress next year if he felt like it".

But school principal John Albiston said the offer was never made."She said it happened in a science class so we spoke to her son's science teachers. They said it never happened," the principal told AAP on Wednesday.

"I think it's very disappointing that she didn't meet with me to explore her concerns. If we had investigated it with her, she would have realised it wasn't happening."

Meanwhile, same-sex marriage advocates have launched a television campaign to hit back at the "dishonest" ads warning gay marriage could impact what children are taught in schools. The Equality Campaign is fighting back with a commercial featuring prominent doctor Kerryn Phelps.

"Sadly, some are trying to mislead us like this ad does, by saying there will be a negative impact, including on young people," Dr Phelps says in the ad, set to hit television screens this week.

"The only young people affected by marriage equality are young gay people who for the first time will have the same dignity as everyone else in our country and they deserve that."

2. Prince William and Harry pay tribute to their mother for 20th anniversary of Diana's death.