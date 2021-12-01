A 'fake' video and a shock split: Why everyone is talking about Hamilton's 'it' couple.

Another day, another celebrity breakup.

The latest appears to be Hamilton the musical 'it' couple Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who appear to have split after six years together - and just weeks after sending out wedding invitations.

What makes this particular breakup so high profile is the murky timeline. Because, you see, a rather damning video allegedly featuring Anthony appeared on the internet recently, and while many dismissed it as fake, the couple's breakup timing is now... a bit suspicion.

Watch: The Hamilton trailer for Disney+. Post continues below video.

Here is exactly what's gone down.

Okay, back up. Who are Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones?

Are you telling me you haven't seen Hamilton..?

So: Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones are actors who first met in 2014 during rehearsals for Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical Hamilton.

Ramos played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the show, and Jones played Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

According to Miranda, Ramos was spotted "sneaking glances" at Jones during their first read-through together with the cast.