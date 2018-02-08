The 4 really convincing reasons Anthony Mundine decided to leave the jungle.

So, Anthony Mundine is a celebrity and he, uh, just got the hell out of here.

Tonight the boxer became the second celebrity to leave the jungle on 2018’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

And he had… reasons.

He was maybe scared he’d get voted out before Danny Green.

His exit came after a particularly brutal Viper Room challenge with boxing rival, Danny Green, and a very interesting conversation with fellow contestant, Jackie Gillies.

While walking out of the camp to run an errand together, Mundine confessed to Gillies that he was thinking about leaving the show.

The Real Housewive told him to snap out of it, adding that he “might be voted out this week” anyway.

LISTEN: From Anthony Mundine’s comments to Bernard Tomic’s departure and Julia Morris’s insensitive joke – there’s something wrong with the new season of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here. Post continues after audio…



Mundine, of course, didn’t take this news particularly well….because he’s, uh, Anthony Mundine ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .

“Are you serious? I’m the coolest cat in here!” he replied as all the lions in the jungle rolled their eyes.

“Listen, if you’re voted out before Danny Green, then we know who’s liked,” said Gillies, well and truly fanning the flames.

Later Mundine addressed the rest of the group and gave them, erm, three reasons for his impending exit which is confusing but OK.

He was annoyed the public had voted for him to do sooooo many challenges.

“But that’s another thing,” he told the camp mates with a completely straight face, “A lot of people that like me and a lot of people that don’t like me but want to see me do these challenges, but hard to like, suffer challenges, you know what I mean? I know I’m going to get a lot of votes. I don’t want to take people’s spot. I been out four times in a row. It should be shared, you know,” he said.

We’re not sure what any of that means, except people who like him and people who don’t like him want him to do challenges and he doesn’t want to do all the challenges?