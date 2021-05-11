‘I have no idea if I have grandchildren.’ Anthony Hopkins hasn’t seen his daughter for 20 years.

This post deals with alcoholism and abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



At 80 years of age, Anthony Hopkins’ career couldn’t be better.

He recently became the oldest person to win the Oscar for best actor, for his role in The Father.

But in his own real-life role as a father, things aren’t looking so good.

Anthony hasn’t spoken to his only child, daughter Abigail, in two decades.

“It was a painful time in my life and not something I can talk about,” Anthony recently told the New York Post about his estrangement from his daughter.

Anthony grew up in Wales, the son of a baker. He struggled at school – he has Asperger’s syndrome, but wasn’t diagnosed until later in life – but he found himself drawn to the arts.

“I wanted to be a musician, but I didn’t think I was good enough, so I became an actor by default,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I was an angry, unsettled boy full of rage.”

Anthony quickly become a success on the stage.

In 1966, he married actress Petronella Barker. Abigail was born two years later.

Anthony doesn’t speak about his first marriage, but he’s admitted he’s not good with relationships.

"I guess I am selfish. I have not been a good husband or father." Back then, Anthony was as renowned for his heavy drinking as his acting talent.

The drinking didn’t help his home life.

"Of course I'm sorry for the hurt I caused people... but being an alcoholic was an amazing and powerful experience,” he told the audience at an Alcoholics Anonymous fundraiser.

“There were some days when I'd drink a bottle of tequila and I didn't care if I died. I loved tequila." In 1970, a drunken Anthony missed a flight and his studio sent a production assistant, Jenni Lynton, to pick him up from the airport.

She says she had “an absolutely blinding flash” that she was going to marry him.