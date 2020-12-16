Ant Middleton from SAS Australia earned HOW much money last year? and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Ant Middleton from SAS Australia earned HOW much money last year?!

It turns out SAS Australia chief instructor Ant Middleton has been taking home the big bucks. And by 'big bucks' we mean a casual few million.

According to The Sun, the 40-year-old approximately made $3.98 million last year.

Middleton reportedly paid $797,324 in corporation tax and his company, Middleton Global Ltd, has $823,272 in equity and $2,525,967 in assets.

As well as SAS Australia, Middleton also appears on SAS: Who Dares Wins in the UK and recently finished filming a TV special with Rebel Wilson, which is set to air on Channel Seven next year.

Outside of reality TV, Middleton has also had a successful military career. Not only did he spend four years in the UK’s Special Boat Service (SBS), but he also served in the Royal Marines and 9 Parachute Squadron Royal Engineers, among other roles.

He's certainly kept busy, that's for sure.

2. There is a literal mountain of mayhem forming on Celebrity Apprentice and we cannot wait to watch.

Celebrity Apprentice hasn't even aired yet, but it already sounds like some serious drama is set to go down.

According The Sydney Morning Herald, Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis and fashion designer Camilla Franks have somewhat of a falling out on the show.