celebrity

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson have ended their decade long romance.

Poor, poor Pacey.

Long-lasting celebrity couple, actress Diane Kruger and Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson, have announced they have gone their separate ways.

via GIPHY

(Yes, Dawson is understandably devastated by the news…)

The pair have been together for ten years after they started dating when Kruger split from her husband of five years.

“Diane Kruger and Josh Jackson have decided to separate and remain friends,” representatives for the actors confirmed to People magazine.

Diane Kruger and Josh Jackson. Image via Instagram.

Kruger — who has starred in films like Troy and Inglourious Basterds — just celebrated her 40th birthday, spending the weekend with her now-ex beau in New York City.

Diane and Josh join the ever-growing list of celebrity couples that have called it quits in 2016:

Celebrity breakups of 2016
Taylor Swift and Calvin HarrisPhoto: Instagram
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.Johnny and Amber were based on the Gold Coast before she filed for divorce. Image via Getty Images.
Drew Barrymore and Will KopelmanPhoto: Getty Images
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

‘I Was Ignorant’: Camila Cabello Addresses Resurfaced Racist Posts

The Spill

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon OsbournePhoto: Getty Images
Iggy Azalea and Nick YoungPhoto: Instagram
Demi Lovato and WIlmer ValderramaPhoto: Instagram
Zac Efron and Sami MiroPhoto: Instagram
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???