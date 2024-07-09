Teacher Annette Brennan was a 'second mum' to her students. Her body was found in a Melbourne wheelie bin.

English teacher Annette Brennan was 67-years-old and beloved by her students. However, this week her life was cut short and now a man has been charged with her murder.

On Wednesday, workers made a gruesome discovery while moving green waste at a facility in Epping, Melbourne. A body was uncovered, which investigators believe was put into a domestic wheelie bin that was picked up in a nearby suburb on Tuesday.

Victoria police identified the street as Hilgay Street in Coolaroo, which has rubbish collected on Tuesday. They soon found out that the body was Annette's, who has been described as a 'second mum' to her students.

Forensic detectives and uniformed officers were seen at a house on Hilgay Street surrounded by police tape on Saturday, when the discovery was made public.

"Investigators believe the woman was inside a bin that was picked up … and then conveyed to the Epping facility," a police spokesperson said.

"An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death."

Homicide squad detectives arrested a 45-year-old Coolaroo man at Glenroy on Tuesday morning and have since charged him with murder.

Victoria Police has stated they are not mother and son, but said they are believed to be known to each other.

The tragic news has sent shockwaves throughout the community, particularly those who were close to Annette.

Her students described her as a "beautiful, loving and a kind woman", with one former student, Simona Croce, saying she was like a "second mum" to her.

"She was amazing, I’m really shocked," she told 9News. "No one deserves to be treated this way, no one."