Anne-Marie, 20, was raped and murdered in her bed. Her killer is already walking free.

A year before her death, Anne-Marie Culleton opened up her brand new journal, aptly titled 'My Life - life is a garden, love is the rose', and jotted down her 19-year-old dreams for her future self.

On page one she wrote: “I want to be an artist, but until I can support myself in this particular field, I would like to be an interpreter.

"But until I’m good enough to be one of those, I’m going to have to get a job as a receptionist come secretary – which I don’t mind but I’m not overly fond in any case.

"So those are my career plans. I’d also like to be a designer or photographer. I’d like to learn pottery and hang gliding. There’s a lot I’d like to do.

"But most of all I want to leave Darwin… I want so much to travel. I yearn for it. I yearn for a lot of things that I won’t divulge just now."

But Anne-Marie would never get to pursue those dreams, because she was brutally raped and murdered in her Darwin flat a year later in 1988, after her next-door neighbour broke into her home while she was sleeping.

Jonathan Peter Bakewell raped and strangled the 20-year-old before immersing her body in scalding hot water in an attempt to advance body decomposition.

Anne-Marie was raped and murdered in her own home in 1988, aged 20. Image: Eileen Culleton. Bakewell was sentenced in 1989 to life in prison, and Anne-Marie's devastated family thought that was that. Anne-Marie's killer would spend the rest of his life behind bars, and they could get on with trying to work out how to live life without her.

But as Eileen Culleton, Anne-Marie's younger sister told Mamamia, "Parole boards, as far as I am concerned, are bias towards the offender."

Bakewell was released from prison in September 2016 after serving 28 years behind bars. He went on to breach parole four times for drug taking, yet the parole board released him for the fifth time on October 18, 2019.