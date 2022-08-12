"We have lost a bright light." Anne Heche has died, aged 53, a week after her car crash.

Anne Heche has died a week after she was critically injured in a car crash. She was 53 years old.

The news was confirmed by a representative for her family to TMZ, who said in a statement: "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

On Friday US time, the actor's representatives confirmed Heche was "brain dead" and under California law that is the definition of death. She was kept on life support to see whether her organs could be donated.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," her rep told PEOPLE.

Heche’s eldest son, Homer, 20, has since released a statement on behalf of himself and his half-brother, Atlas, 13.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our mum," he told PEOPLE on Friday.

"After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mum is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

He added: "Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time."

"Rest In Peace Mum, I love you."

Anne Heche and her son Homer in 2021. Image: Getty.