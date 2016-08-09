beauty

Anne Hathaway has a message for all mothers whose bodies don’t feel the same after birth.

It can be hard dealing with body changes.

Whether from pregnancy, illness, or just plain ol’ life changes. It’s not about not fitting into your favourite dress – although that can be tough – it’s more about not feeling like yourself. Your old self.

Anne Hathaway can relate and has had enough of the body image stress.

The Les Miserables actress, who gave birth to son Jonathon in March, is calling for women everywhere to shed the “shame” associated with not fitting into old clothes. Something that she’s encountered recently.

“There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all),” she wrote on Instagram.

“There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer’s are just too dang short for this summer’s thighs.

“Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It’s all love (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise).”

Her way of raising a middle finger to those feelings? Chopping an old pair of jeans into shorts that actually fit the body she has now, rather than the body she used to have.

Empowering. Resourceful. So damn true. Hear, hear, Hathaway.

Inspirational celebrity body image quotes.

“I think that whatever size or shape body you have, it's important to embrace it and get down! The female body is something that's so beautiful. I wish women would be proud of their bodies and not dis other women for being proud of theirs!”Christina Aguilera. Image via Getty.
“I really don't think I need buns of steel. I'd be happy with buns of cinnamon.”Ellen DeGeneres. Image via Getty.
"I’m proud of my body. My body weight will always be something that I’ll struggle with for the rest of my life, but I’m finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else's standards,"Image via Getty.
“For me, exercise is more than just physical—it’s therapeutic.”Michelle Obama. Image via Getty.
“The fountain of youth [for me], let’s see…I guess it’s exercise, healthy diet, lots of water, lots of laughter, lots of sex—yes, sex, we need that as human beings. It’s healthy, it’s natural, it’s what we are here to do!”Cameron Diaz. Image via Getty.
"Nobody is perfect, so get over the fear of being or doing everything perfectly. Besides, perfect is boring. Today, instead of picking yourself apart in the mirror or with friends over drinks, start seeing your ‘imperfections’ as unique traits that give you character and dimension—because that's exactly what they are.”Jillian Michaels. Image via Getty.
"For me, getting enough sleep, drinking lots of water, having a healthy diet and staying away from alcohol are musts. It's so boring, I know, but doing those things really helps."Jessica Biel. Image via Getty.
“Working out for me is something I do when I feel like it. But it’s really about feeling good and taking care of my body rather than having to fit into any sort of model or anything like that. I try to eat well, and everything I do is really just to make me feel my best.”Lea Michelle. Image via Getty.
"I've always said, 'Eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane."Gigi Hadid. Image via Getty.
"I'm really proud of my curves, and I hope all you curvy girls out there are embracing yours too! It's important to work out and be the best version of yourself that you can be, but never feel like you have to be the skinniest girl in the room to be the prettiest. Be confident in yourself and you'll shine!”Kim Kardashian. Image via Getty.
“If anybody even tries to whisper the word “diet”, i’m like, you can go f**k yourself.”Jennifer Lawrence. Image via Getty.

What’s your trick to positive body image?

