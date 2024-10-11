'We're not doing this.' The tide is turning on the journalist who shared that Anne Hathaway video.

The internet moves at break-neck speed. Blink, and you'll miss the latest development in any story.

This week, the chronically online folks were captivated by a 12-year-old interview with Anne Hathaway.

The clip was shared by journalist Kjersti Flaa, who posted an edited video from her junket with the actress for Les Misérables in 2012.

"This didn't go as planned. Watch my latest episode… where I go down memory lane showing another cringe interview," she wrote in her caption on TikTok.

You might be thinking, well that's an odd thing to post right now when Anne Hathaway is making headlines for The Devil Wears Prada sequel and Princess Diaries 3. And you're right, it is! But this is the interviewer who also shared an eight-year-old clip of Blake Lively when the It Ends With Us hate train initially kicked off.

Flaa made headlines around the world at the time, as she titled the 2016 interview her 'worst ever' and said it made her want to quit her job.

With her new video of Anne Hathaway it seems Flaa was trying to see if lightning could strike twice. And it did.

The TikTok video has more than 10 million views, and has been recirculated by thousands of other users editing the clip and reposting. On YouTube, the full video has 269,000 views.

In the video, Flaa says to Hathaway, "I was going to ask you to do the first question in singing. I sing it to you, then you sing back the answer."