Samantha lost her 11-year-old daughter to suicide. Now she's calling for 'Annaliesse's Law'.

Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains names and descriptions of people who have died.

This post deals with rape and suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

Annaliesse Ugle’s family calls her ‘moo-moo’. The 11-year-old was, in their words, a “happy, playful, innocent little girl”.

“She was one of a kind,” her mother, Samantha Wilson, tells Mamamia. “She would follow me everywhere and do everything with me. Like a little shadow.”

“She loved swimming - she taught herself how to swim. She was bubbly, and just a really happy little girl.”

The Noongar girl from Western Australia was in year six and loved going to school. She didn’t like maths or English, her mum says, but she enjoyed art.

Then her alleged abuser moved into a house across the road from where she would play in the playground. Annaliesse didn’t like going to school after that.

The alleged sexual abuse started when she was seven years old, and worsened when the family began living with the accused.