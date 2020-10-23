After 16 years of marriage, Anna Wintour and Shelby Bryan have reportedly split.

According to Page Six, the couple, who started dating in 1999, have been rarely seen together in public in recent years.

Since Page Six broke the news, some sources, including People Magazine, have claimed that the couple have been separated for quite some time.

"The couple privately split years ago," a source told the publication.

In response, a representative for Wintour declined to comment.

Anna Wintour and Shelby Bryan first met in 1997 at the Benefit Ball for the New York Ballet.

At the time, Wintour and Bryan were both married to different people.

Wintour married David Shaffer, a child psychiatrist and an older acquaintance from London, in 1984. Together, the couple had two children – son Charles and daughter Bee.

Bryan, on the other hand, was married to his second wife, Katherine, when he met Wintour. Bryan had two sons with Katherine, and two daughters with his first wife, Lucia.

When news broke about Wintour and Bryan's affair in 1998, the tabloids followed the story closely.

"Last February, her affair with Shelby Bryan, a married Texas cellphone millionaire, made tabloid news, and now her 15-year marriage to celebrated child psychiatrist Dr David Shaffer is heading for the divorce courts," The Guardian reported in 1999.

Wintour and Shaffer divorced in 1999, while Bryan ended his marriage.

While Wintour and Bryan's new relationship was a constant in the tabloids, Wintour rarely opens up about her private life in the media.

Shelby Bryan and Anna Wintour in 2013. Image: Getty.