AnnaSophia Robb played the young Carrie Bradshaw. This is what her life looks like now.

In 2022, Robb married her partner of six years, entertainment lawyer Trevor Paul.

Their meet-cute resembled that of a movie, with the pair telling Vogue they had been reading books at a communal table in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, when they struck up a conversation.

While they went their separate ways, they ran into each other again the next evening at a train station. The rest, as they say, is history.

Five years later, in 2021, Robb announced the pair's engagement on Instagram.

"He’s my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b***h," she wrote. "I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!"

Robb and Paul have kept their relationship relatively private, and the actor confessed it's how she would prefer it.

"Sure, I have a lot of friends in Hollywood, and they are great, but it's not for me right now. My life is really low-key," she told the New York Post a year prior to their meeting.

In September, Robb announced they had officially tied the knot in New York, at a country retreat-inspired hotel.

"It was on the cusp of fall but with the warmth of summer still hanging in the air," she recalled to Vogue. "New York was green and in full bloom."

Robb, Paul and their loved ones stayed on the acreage for three days and kicked off the weekend with a rehearsal dinner. She wore a 2001 white John Galliano cutout slip dress.

"I have always loved vintage and knew I wanted to incorporate something special for the wedding weekend," she explained. "... I wanted to wear something a little more slinky and playful for the rehearsal dinner and welcome party to contrast with the luxurious romanticism of my wedding dress."