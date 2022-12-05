AnnaSophia Robb played the young Carrie Bradshaw. This is what her life looks like now.

In 2013, AnnaSophia Robb landed the lead role in The Carrie Diaries, the Sex And The City prequel.
The series followed Carrie Bradshaw in her high school years and the events leading up to her life in New York City. The show only lasted two seasons, after a decline in viewers.
Some believe the downfall of The Carrie Diaries stemmed from Sarah Jessica Parker's disapproval of the show.
"I’m not sure… You know, I think it’s one of those tests of your generosity," she told The Edit following its release. "She [Robb] is a lovely girl and I want her to feel good about it, but it’s… odd."
