For 7 years, Anna Kendrick was in an abusive relationship. Then she sent her therapist an email.

Warning: This post deals with domestic violence and could be triggering for some readers.

Anna Kendrick was born with a comedic sensibility that you can't teach.

From stealing scenes with her hilarious delivery in Twilight to her breakout roles in the Pitch Perfect trilogy and A Simple Favor, Kendrick's humour and bubbly demeanor can't help but shine through her roles.

But in the past five years, something has shifted in the actress.

In her latest film and directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, Kendrick plays a woman who dated a serial killer on a TV game show.

Watch the trailer. Post continues after video.



Netflix.

Gone are the days of big-budget films and quirky rom-coms, Kendrick has gotten rather serious about what acting roles she chooses.

And she's ready to talk about what changed.

In her most candid interview to date, Kendrick has opened up about a seven-year abusive relationship.

On a new episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the 39-year-old said that her ex-partner — who she has never named — was 'abusive' to her, but it took her years to realise what was going on.