The Spill: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Couldn’t be more excited.” Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards are expecting a baby.

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards have announced they are expecting their first child together!

On Saturday, the Bachelor couple both took to their Instagram profiles to share their exciting news, saying “we’re so looking forward to this next chapter in our lives.”

“With everything that’s going on in the world we feel incredibly lucky and grateful to be starting a family together,” Anna, a criminal lawyer, said alongside photos of her pregnancy scans.

Fitness professional Tim Robards joked on his Instagram, “We’ve been keeping busy in lockdown.”

“I can’t wait to be a Dad!!! The giddy feelings in my stomach show there must be a few nerves, but I know Anna’s going to be an absolutely amazing mother and I couldn’t be more excited to start a family with her!”

The couple fell in love on the very first season of The Bachelor Australia in 2013.

Four years after meeting, Robards and Heinrich announced their engagement in May 2017. The next year, in June 2018, the couple wed in Italy, making them the first from The Bachelor Australia franchise to get married.

Congratulations, guys!

2. Please enjoy this viral video of Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson kicking butt.

Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Scarlet Johansson and Cameron Diaz are among the strong female celebrities who kicked some butt on Saturday in a Boss B**** Fight Challenge video that has since gone viral on social media.

A slew of Hollywood’s most famous women showed off their fighting and kicking skills in a video directed and produced by stuntwoman and actress Zoë Bell.

Bell started the video sitting on her couch reading a book, complaining, “I’m so bored! I just want to play with my friends!”

The 41-year-old then announced, “Wait a minute, I can play with my friends!” She proceeded to kick the screen, as the celebrity women all followed in a video montage.

Drew Barrymore, Rosario Dawson, Rosie Perez, Florence Pugh, Thandie Newtown and Juliette Lewis are all in the video, too.

3. Meghan Markle has lost round one of her tabloid lawsuit. But it’s not over yet.

A London court has thrown out part of the privacy claim brought by the Duchess of Sussex in her legal action against a tabloid newspaper for breaching her privacy.

In case you missed it, Meghan is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles its Mail on Sunday newspaper printed in February last year that included parts of a letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

meghan markle text messages
At a hearing last week, the paper's lawyer argued that allegations it had acted dishonestly and had stoked the family rift should be removed from the case, along with references to other articles about the royal that Meghan says were false.

"I agree that all three categories of allegation should be struck out of the Particulars of Claim," High Court judge Mark Warby said in his ruling on Friday.

Meghan's lawyers say the publication of her letter by the paper was a misuse of private information and breached her copyright. They are seeking aggravated damages.

As part of the claim, they had accused the Mail and other tabloids of harassing, humiliating and manipulating Thomas Markle, and contributing towards a fallout between him and his daughter.

The two have not spoken since her wedding to Prince Harry back in May 2018.

The paper rejected the allegation it had acted dishonestly or maliciously by publishing extracts of the letter she sent her father in August 2018 and said it was "remarkable" the claim about the treatment of Markle had been made without the duchess having contacted him to see if he agreed.

"Today's ruling makes very clear that the core elements of this case do not change and will continue to move forward," said a spokesman for Schillings, Meghan's law firm.

"The Duchess' rights were violated; the legal boundaries around privacy were crossed. As part of this process, the extremes to which The Mail on Sunday used distortive, manipulative, and dishonest tactics to target The Duchess of Sussex have been put on full display."

Meghan and Harry are now living in Los Angeles, California with baby, Archie after stepping down from their royal roles at the end of March.

The case will still go to trial. However, no date has been set just yet.

4. Of course Princess Charlotte celebrated her 5th birthday by doing charity work.

Little royal, Princess Charlotte, turns five today!

And, instead of having a party with balloons, face-painting and cake, the Princess is doing charity work.

Why are we not surprised?

Four new photos of Princess Charlotte were shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram page yesterday, all taken by her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Each snapshot of Charlotte captured her looking happy in blue as she delivered food packages to pensioners in the local area. And although the little lady's birthday is not until tomorrow (today our time), you can tell she is just happy to help out.

5. Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough have welcomed their first child together.

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

The baby news was announced on Saturday morning on Weekend Today by Stefanovic’s close friend and colleague, entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Their daughter was born at North Shore Private Hospital in Sydney on May 1, just after midday.

The couple has named their daughter Harper May Stefanovic, with the new arrival weighing in at 2.9kg.

“Harper and Jasmine are doing well and dad had a great night’s sleep. I am in awe. Harper is absolutely perfect,” Stefanovic told Today.

Karl Stefanovic baby
Image: Channel Nine.
Karl Stefanovic announced his wife's pregnancy in December 2019, sharing a paparazzi photo of himself emerging from the ocean while holidaying in Byron Bay.

"After a great deal of speculation… the rumours are true," Karl wrote, alongside a baby emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

After a great deal of speculation...the rumours are true. ????????

A post shared by karl stefanovic (@karlstefanovic_) on

You can read more about their baby news and how the couple met, in our earlier article here.

