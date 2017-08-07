Everyone’s favourite comedy couple, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, have announced their separation.

Writing on Pratt’s official Facebook page, the couple said they “tried hard for a long time”.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.

"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."

The couple said they still have love for each other, will cherish their time together, and will continue to have the deepest respect for each other.