14 years ago, Anna coined the phrase "game on moles" on Big Brother. This is her life now.

The phrase 'game on moles' is now a fairly common part of the Australian lexicon thanks very much to the beacon of hope and light in our society: Reality TV.

Bless you, Anna Lind-Hansen.

Anna uttered the phrase on Big Brother in 2006, in response to some juicy, juicy drama. You see, Anna was upset with Karen, the mother of her enemy Krystal, who would no longer share a bed with her.

"Game on moles," she said in response to the news. And with that, Australian history was made.

On Wednesday night, makeup artist Anna, now 34, made a guest appearance on the Eye on Big Brother YouTube aftershow to discuss the show's return this week.

And while we, the people, feel forever indebted to Anna for coining the phrase, it has less of a significance to her.

"I don't even remember saying it," she admitted.

"After I got evicted, everyone was yelling out 'mole' and I thought I had done something absolutely terrible.