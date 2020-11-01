"We did everything we could." Love Island's Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham have broken up.

The 2019 winners of Love Island Australia, Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham, have broken up after one year together.

"It is with great sadness that Josh and I are going our separate ways," McEvoy, 28, shared to her Instagram on Sunday afternoon. "I know that so many of you are invested in our relationship but please know we did everything we could to make it work."

McEvoy continued: "It's extremely difficult to break up with someone who you still love but it is the right thing to do."

The influencer asked her more than 300,000 followers to respect her privacy in light of her relationship breakdown.

Josh Packham, 26, also shared a statement to his Instagram, which confirmed he had parted ways with McEvoy.

"I just wanted to let you all know that Anna and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," Packham said.

"We have had an amazing journey but unfortunately sometimes relationships don't work out and two people simply grow apart.

"I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared."

McEvoy and Packham were crowned the winners of Love Island Australia last November, walking away with $50,000 split between them.

Anna and Josh from Love Island have broken up. Image: Instagram/@packham_pear.