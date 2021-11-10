'When my son was born, I knew that something wasn't right. No one believed me.'

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week we profile Jess from Berwick in Victoria, who is a mum of five including four-year-old son Daniel. Jess' story goes beyond the birth and into what happened when her son Daniel experienced significant delays in the months after he was born.

Jess met her husband Wayne 21 years ago at church when they were both in their teens.

They tried for three years to conceive and suffered two miscarriages before having their eldest son in 2004, followed by another son and then a daughter.

"We had our daughter Felicity in 2013 and felt that our family was complete," Jess says.

"The pregnancy had been very hard on me physically and emotionally. She wasn’t breathing properly at birth, and although she was okay after medical assistance, I felt that the whole experience was traumatic.

"But then I fell pregnant with Daniel in 2016."

After going through a difficult birth with Felicity, Jess wanted a caesarean.

"I’d felt so out of control with my last labour that it traumatised me and I refused to have that happen again. I had a lot of pressure to give birth naturally, but thankfully my initial obstetrician provided good guidance."

This final pregnancy was really tough for Jess, already a mum of four children all diagnosed with a range of complex additional needs.

"I spent a good deal of my pregnancy crying on the floor of my running shower. I had no idea how I’d cope with another child. I didn’t know where we’d even put the new baby and I just felt completely overwhelmed and worried."

At 37 weeks, Jess was admitted to hospital because of high blood pressure and signs of pre-eclampsia.