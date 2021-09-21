'At 17, I fell in love with a man 30 years older than me online. Then I went to prison.'

It started with an online chat room.

She was 17. He was 46. She lived in New Zealand. He lived in the United Kingdom.

But for comedian Angella Dravid, "It was love at first type".

A youth orchestra teacher from London, Gary stood out from everyone else online. He used proper grammar and punctuation, made everyone laugh, and even "had a different coloured font to everyone else in the room".

"Thig guy was giving me attention. It just felt like I had the high school jock talking to me," Angella told Mamamia.

After five months of exchanging messages and grainy pictures online, Angella decided to pack a bag and run away to the UK to be with him.

"I thought this is it. I'm packing up and leaving. This is goodbye, New Zealand."

She said goodbye to her mum and told her she was visiting her dad in Australia, before boarding a flight to London.

"There was so much secrecy," she explained.

"I've always been emotional saying goodbye to my parents... so to [my mum] it felt like a normal goodbye. But she didn't realise the gravity of it until I left."

On the plane, Angella was both "nervous and excited" to see Gary in person for the first time. But despite their nearly 30 year age gap, she didn't have a doubt in her mind.

"I sat next to someone on the plane and I think that might have might have been the first time someone said to me 'that's a bit weird'. But I just thought love always has doubters, and that's what makes love a struggle and a triumph."