What Angelina Jolie's latest interview really tells us about her ongoing divorce.

They were once known as one entity — Brangelina — but now after eight years of ongoing divorce proceedings, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt couldn't be further apart, like quite literally.

The famous exes might both be attending the Venice Film Festival but they will not reunite on the red carpet as they have different schedules to avoid any awkward encounters.

Jolie is promoting her biopic Maria, while Pitt will premiere a new action-comedy, Wolfs, with George Clooney.

Listen to The Spill's host unpack the latest Taylor Swift drama. Post continues after podcast.





The artistic director of the 2024 Venice Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, told Vanity Fair that the festival was acutely aware of the hazards ahead.

When asked by the interviewer "How do you handle that? Just space out their appearances?" Barbera replied "Yes, of course," adding that "Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday the 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride. So Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other."

Well, that's... efficient!

After a long hiatus between films, Jolie is set to star as the famed opera singer Maria Callas in a new biopic, Maria, which will screen on Netflix. As she has started doing press for the film, Jolie made some interesting comments that alluded to not just her history with her ex-husband Pitt, but her wider reputation in the media.

When asked what she thought of the term 'diva', which Maria became synonymous with, Jolie said "I think [the term diva] has often come with a lot of negative connotations.